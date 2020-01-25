$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.55 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $10.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

