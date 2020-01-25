Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE ATGE opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 258,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

