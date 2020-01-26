Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, January 9th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.