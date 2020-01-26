Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

