Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 15,776 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,625,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 141,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

