Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

