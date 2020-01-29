Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

BNS stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.