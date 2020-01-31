Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Copa worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Copa by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

