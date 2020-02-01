AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEGON stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AEGON by 63.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

