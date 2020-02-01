Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Everi stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. Everi Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $13.94.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.