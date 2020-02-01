Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.65 EPS.

GOL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 797,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.74 and a beta of -0.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.76.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

