Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Lowered by William Blair

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2020 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

NYSE RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.