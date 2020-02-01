Raymond James Analysts Give Fortis (TSE:FTS) a C$55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$46.11 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.34.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

