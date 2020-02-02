AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.48 Million

Analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post $49.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. AquaVenture reported sales of $41.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $200.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAAS. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 56.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $856.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

