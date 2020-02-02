Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.