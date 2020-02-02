Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Shares of BLX opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $22.95.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.
