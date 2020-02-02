Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.