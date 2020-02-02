Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $79,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.