Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.