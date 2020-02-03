Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for about 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fortis worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after buying an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 104,594 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.60 on Monday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.