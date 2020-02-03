Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer John Sutherland Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,750.

QST stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Questor Technology Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.54.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QST shares. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

