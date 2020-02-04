Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,740 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

