Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, January 17th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.83.

RCL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. 3,064,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,120. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

