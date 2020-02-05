Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 15,776 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.15.

Shares of RCL opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

