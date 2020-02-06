Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

