Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.47 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of Copa worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Copa by 197.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE CPA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $104.50. 155,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.