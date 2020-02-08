BancorpSouth Bank Buys 121 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

