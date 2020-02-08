Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

