1,671 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

