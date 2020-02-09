AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,367 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.55. 5,066,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,124. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

