Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 645,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 432,321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

