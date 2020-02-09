Creative Planning Cuts Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 297.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

