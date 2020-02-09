JMP Securities Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Market Perform

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 228,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.31.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $158,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

