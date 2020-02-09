JMP Securities Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Market Perform

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.
Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 228,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.31.
In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $158,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
