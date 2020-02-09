Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PriceSmart by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,251,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,773,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,527,400. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

