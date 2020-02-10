Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.91. 1,119,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,952. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

