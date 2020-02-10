Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $437,000 in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

CIB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. 194,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

