Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

NYSE RCL opened at $111.55 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

